Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CALX stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88. Calix has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

