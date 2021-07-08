Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.02.

CPE stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

