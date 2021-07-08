Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium is well poised to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp-up, which enable it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency. Disciplined investments in wireless fabric, rural broadband solutions and improved relationships with partners are some of the growth drivers. Robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity is a tailwind. Accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio for lucrative opportunities in the long run. However, it operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research & development expenses strain its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Dependency on third parties and supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic pose concerns.”

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.