Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 5.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.73. 100,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,065,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canaan by 63,705.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at $8,739,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

