Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.