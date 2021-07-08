Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,617 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 8.38% of Canterbury Park worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. Canterbury Park Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.