Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

