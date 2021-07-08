Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 1,122,533 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.67% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRCL. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,340,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

