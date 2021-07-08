Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Jamf were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Jamf by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 404,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.