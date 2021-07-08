Capital International Investors Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,173 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of AYX opened at $83.87 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

