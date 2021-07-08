Capital International Investors Has $45.42 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,535 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.48% of Upstart worth $45,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $117.40 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

