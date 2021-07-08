Capital International Investors Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $41,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.04 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

