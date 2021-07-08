Capital International Investors Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,651,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.01% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.