Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 609,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,952. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.