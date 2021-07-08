Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,069. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

