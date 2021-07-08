Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

CDLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

