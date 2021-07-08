Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. 142,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,272. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

