Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.