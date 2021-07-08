Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $9.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
CASA stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
