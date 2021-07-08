Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $9.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CASA stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

