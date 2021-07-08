Cascades Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

