Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.50. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

