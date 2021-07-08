Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.50. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.
Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
