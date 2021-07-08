Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 582,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,909. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

