Castleark Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

