Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

