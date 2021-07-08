Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

