Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

