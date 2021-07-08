CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,349 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $353,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

