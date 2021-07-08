Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €4.80 ($5.65). Ceconomy shares last traded at €4.76 ($5.60), with a volume of 2,433 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.28 ($6.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

