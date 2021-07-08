Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,885. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

