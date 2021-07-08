Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

