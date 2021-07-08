Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.