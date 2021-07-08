Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 188,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,799. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

