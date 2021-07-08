Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 95,600 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $24,110,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000.

ATVCU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

