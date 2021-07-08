Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.19 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

