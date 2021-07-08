Centiva Capital LP Invests $916,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP opened at $44.11 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.