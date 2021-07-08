Centiva Capital LP Invests $995,000 in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

EJFAU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

