Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 117,905 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMGB stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

