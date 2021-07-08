Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 716 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 60,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

