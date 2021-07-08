CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 954.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

