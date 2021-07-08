CGI’s (GIB.A) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.22.

GIB.A stock opened at C$114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$114.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.93. The firm has a market cap of C$28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

