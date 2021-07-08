ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $32.12 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00009078 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $807,120.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00125361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.83 or 0.99529849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00944959 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,738,075 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

