Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
