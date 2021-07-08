Charles Barclay Buys 3,747,983 Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).

Shares of BMV opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market cap of £14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

