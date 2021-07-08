Charles Barclay Buys 3,747,983 Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).
Shares of BMV opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market cap of £14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50.
