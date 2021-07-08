Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $190.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $84.30. 51,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

