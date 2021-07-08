Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $135.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.74.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.