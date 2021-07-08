Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 4.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.94. 103,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,441,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

