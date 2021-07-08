Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.