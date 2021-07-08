Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Chubb worth $270,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.53. 15,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

