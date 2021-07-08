CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $436,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

