CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $564,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,664,000 after purchasing an additional 113,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $411,718,441.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,356 shares of company stock worth $59,707,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

